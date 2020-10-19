Mistakes Too Much For Patriots To Overcome In 18-12 Loss

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots expected to have rust coming off a long layoff and with a minimal amount of practice time after becoming the latest NFL team to deal with a coronavirus outbreak.

They didn't count on the myriad of mistakes they had in their 18-12 loss to Denver that has now left them with a losing record through five games for the first time since 2001.

Nine of Denver's points directly followed Patriots' errors, including three turnovers. The result was sluggish play on both sides of the ball.

Denver was held out of the end zone, but scored on each of its first six drives.