Missing 20-Year-Old Woman’s Body Recovered from Flood Waters in Maine
Police said the body of a 20-year-old woman was recovered Thursday after she went missing during the storm and flooding on Monday in Mexico, Maine.
20-Year-Old Woman’s Body Recovered in the River
Ciara Cooper’s body was found in the Swift River about a hundred feet from Red Bridge near the Mexico and Rumford town line.
61-Year-Old Woman’s Body Found in the Truck
The body of Cooper’s grandmother, 61-year-old Gertrude Richard, was found in the truck on Wednesday morning about 30 feet from the bridge, according to WGME News.
Four People were in the Vehicle
Richard, Cooper and two men were in the truck Monday evening when the vehicle was swept away under the bridge by flood waters.
Two Men Got Out of the Truck and Survived
The two men, a 37-year-old and a 53-year-old, escaped the truck and were rescued Monday night. They were taken to Rumford Hospital for hypothermia. Their names were not released.
