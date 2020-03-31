Millie Bobby Brown Reveals ‘Hannah Montana’ Inspired Her American Accent

Millie Bobby Brown revealed Hannah Montana taught her how to do an American accent.

The Stranger Things star was the latest guest on Miley Cyrus' Instagram Live series Bright Minded on Monday (March 30), where she admitted the Disney Channel series actually inspired the accent she uses for acting.

"I’m surprised you don’t have a country accent!" Cyrus replied, laughing. (The "Slide Away" singer starred as the show's titular character from 2006 to 2011.)

"I was obsessed with [Hannah Montana]. I was actually just going through my camera roll and I saw a video of me in a cowboy hat and I was learning ['Hoedown Throwdown']," Brown added, referencing the track that was featured in the 2009 Hannah Montana movie. "Full-on knew every single dance move."

"I wanted your job," the 16-year-old British actress added. "I didn’t know how to get your job but I was like, ‘I want to be like Hannah Montana. I don’t know how to do it.'"

"And then I realized it was an actual job,” Brown added. "And I was like, ‘Oh, I want to do that, that sounds fun!’ I didn’t even know you could get money for it. I was like, ‘I’ll do it for free!'"

You can watch Brown's full Instagram Live with Cyrus, below: