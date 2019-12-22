Miley Cyrus Sends Message to Anyone That Feels Lonely Over Christmas

Miley Cyrus is acknowledging the other side of the holiday season — loneliness.

The 27-year-old shared her previously released song, “Sad Christmas Song” along with a letter to fans who may be experiencing loss, loneliness or sadness during Christmastime.

The “Slide Away” singer shared that she wrote the tune a few years back right before the holidays in her Los Angeles home in her garage studio. “Was feeling like s—t cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone in ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate,” she wrote on Twitter.

She then offered words of encouragement of getting through the difficult season. “If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC,” she continued. “You are as special as a snowflake, beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope, peace and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins,” she concluded.

Listen to her holiday song, below.