Miley Cyrus admits she relapsed during the COVID-19 pandemic after 11 months of sobriety.

The “Prisoner” singer – who turned 28 years old on November 23 – spoke on Apple Music’s New Music Daily about her journey towards sobriety.

“Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off and felt really a lot of… and I would never sit here and go, ‘I’ve been f---ing sober.' I didn’t, and I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time,” Cyrus explained. “One of the things I’ve used is, ‘Don’t get furious, get curious.’ So don’t be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, ‘What happened?’”

The former Disney Channel star continued, “To me, it was a f--k up because I’m not a moderation person, and I don’t think that everyone has to be f---ing sober. I think everyone has to do what is best for them. I don’t have a problem with drinking. I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level..."

Cyrus also opened up about not wanting to join the "27 club" list of famous artists and musicians — such as Jimi Hendrix, Amy Winehouse and Kurt Cobain — who died at the age of 27 due to drug and alcohol abuse.

“Twenty-seven to me was a year that I really had to protect myself,” she added. “That actually really made me want to get sober was because we’ve lost so many icons at 27. It’s a very pivotal time. You go into that next chapter or this is it for you. I just feel that some of the artists that almost couldn’t handle their own power and their own energy and their own force. It’s an energy. I, no matter what, was born with that.”

Cyrus’ seventh studio album Plastic Hearts drops Friday (November 27).