Miley Cyrus’ ‘Plastic Hearts’ Album Booklet Seems To Include Some Secret Messages About the Jonas Brothers

Miley Cyrus' booklet artwork for her latest album, Plastic Hearts, reportedly features secret messages about the Jonas Brothers.

On Wednesday (November 25), the alleged physical album booklet for Miley's seventh studio record leaked on social media. In the artwork, the Hannah Montana alum allegedly pays tribute to her time on the Disney Channel, as well as with her former tour mates and collaborators, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

One page of the booklet features a seemingly handwritten note from the Jonas family, which reads, "Miles, Congrats on the movie! Sorry we couldn't make the premiere. Love, The Jonas Family."

In addition to the letter, the leaked booklet includes a cutout of an old news article with the headline partially blocked out. Fans discovered the original article — a review of the short-lived Disney Channel show Jonas — and decoded even its title: "'Jonas' does nicely, but it's no 'Hannah Montana.'" Over the article, a black dollar sign can be seen drawn on top of it.

See the alleged booklet, below.

According to Cyrus, as recounted in her memoir, Miles To Go, she met Nick at the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation charity benefit on June 11, 2006. She and Nick, who were signed with the Disney Channel, dated through 2007.

The Jonas Brothers appeared on an episode of Hannah Montana in 2007 and acted as the opening act for Miley's Best of Both Worlds Tour.

Plastic Hearts releases on Friday (November 27).