Miley Cyrus gave a surprise performance during the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis on Saturday, May 4.

During her set, she sang "Party in the USA," which features the lyric, "And a Britney song was on." She sang the line an unprecedented three times during the remixed version and, at one point, shouted, "Free Britney!"

The slogan is a reference to fans creating the #FreeBritney movement/conspiracy theory, which alleges that Britney Spears is supposedly being held against her will at a mental health treatment facility.

However, Spears shut the rumors down via an Instagram video and caption detailing that she is, in fact, alright and was checked into the facility via her own free will. During her stay, she even left the facility to go to a salon and enjoy Easter with her family.

Fans immediately took to social media to share Cyrus' impromptu concert and her campaign shout-out. Cyrus is one of the first major celebrities to support the Free Britney movement/conspiracy.