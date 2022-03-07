Miley Cyrus Invites Young Fan to Festival After Finding Out They Were Selling Their Toys to Attend

Miley Cyrus is one of the headliners at Lollapalooza Argentina later this month, and she'll have two special guests in the audience when she takes the stage.

The "Wrecking Ball" hit-maker invited a child and their uncle to join her at the festival. The invite allegedly came after she learned that the young fan was trying to sell their toys so that they could afford a ticket to the show.

The child's uncle opened up about the incredibly kind move in a post on Twitter late last month. The news has since gone viral.

In the post, the uncle shared a photo of his nephew standing behind a stand that was filled with toys. The wall behind the display had a cut-out sign that read "Toys for Miley." Several photos of Cyrus were on display around the ambitious kid's wares.

Superimposed over the image was a comment from Cyrus that read, "Be my guest," urging the uncle to check his DMs.

"I told my nephew that I was saving money to go to LOLLAPALOOZA to see Miley, what I would never have expected is that she would go out to the street to sell her toys to accompany me," a translation of the tweet reads. "what I also did not expect is that MILEY CYRUS herself would invite us to the show. I LOVE YOU [Miley Cyrus]."

Check out the tweet below:

The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer does not appear to have acknowledged her generosity on social media.

She announced that she was taking part in the festival late last year.

"It’s been almost 7 years since I’ve played a show in South America! So excited to start 2022 off with you! I have a feeling these are gonna be FUN," she wrote in a caption accompanying the Lollapalooza Argentina lineup on Instagram.

Check out the post below:

Lollapalooza Argentina takes place March 18, 19 and 20. The three-day festival includes performances from A$AP Rocky, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly and Foo Fighters. Tickets are available here.

Cyrus previously headlined Lollapalooza 2021 alongside Tyler, The Creator, Post Malone and Foo Fighters.