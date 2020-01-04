Miley Cyrus Settles ‘We Can’t Stop’ Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

Miley Cyrus has settled the $300 million copyright infringement lawsuit over hit song, "We Can't Stop."

Jamaican artist Michael May, whose stage name is Flourgon, sued the 27-year-old in March 2018 where he claimed that his 1988 track "We Run Things" closely resembled the 2013 smash from Cyrus' album Bangerz. His release did hit No. 1 in Jamacia.

May sued Cyrus along with the songwriters and producers of the song, her record label RCA Records (which is under Sony Music) and her manager Larry Rudolph. Included in the lawsuit was the similarity between one of the lyrics, May's song included, "We run things. Things no run we," while Cyrus' song used, "We run things. Things don't run we."

Details of the agreement have not been revealed but in a letter from her team, they reported that a settlement agreement has been signed with the stipulation that the lawsuit was filed with prejudice, which means that the suit cannot be filed again. Her lawyers reported that the stipulation would be filed, "pending payment of the settlement proceeds."