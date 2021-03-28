Are Miley Cyrus and Yungblud dating? Or are they just friends?

On Thursday (March 25), the "Prisoner" singer held a joint 15th anniversary Hannah Montana celebration along with a birthday party for her friend and fellow artist Omer Fedi. The event was held at the Rainbow Room in Hollywood, California, with a handful of celeb pals in attendance.

The Daily Mail obtained a video that seemingly showed Yungblud with his feet on Cyrus' lap while she playfully bit his finger. The outlet alleged that they even shared a kiss at the event. Rumors quickly swirled that the two are an item.

However, a source confirmed to People on Saturday (March 27) that Cyrus and Yungblud are "just friends" and that they were simply hanging out with a group of their mutual friends.

Cyrus previously dated Cody Simpson. Prior to that, the pop star briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter.

Cyrus previously dated actor Liam Hemsworth on and off after first meeting on the set of The Last Song in 2009. The two wed in December 2018, however, they publicly announced their split in August 2019 and divorced not long after.

Yungblud was linked to Halsey in 2019. Halsey is currently pregnant with her first child with writer-producer-actor Alev Aydin. Yungblud and Halsey have been friends since their split, and they were photographed attending Black Lives Matter marches together back in May 2020. Halsey supported Yungblud's album on social media in December 2020.