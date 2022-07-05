Mike Wolfe From American Pickers in Bar Harbor
If you are a fan of the TV show American Pickers on the History Channel and you were in Bar Harbor on Tuesday, you might be excused for doing a double-take. But it really was Mike Wolfe.
Wolfe was in Bar Harbor along with his dog Franny and they stopped in at Bark Harbor.
Summertime brings celebrity sightings to Downeast Maine. If you snap a photo of a celebrity and want to share it, please email the photo with the who, what, where, and when to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com.
