A very important dedication was made Friday, September 24 to a fallen Maine State Police Trooper.

Det. Glenn Strange from Troop F died October 17, 1997 as a result of his injuries sustained when he was arresting a drunk driver on Route 1 in Houlton. Read about the whole incident here.

The memorial sign has been placed where he was tragically injured about a mile from the State Police barracks in Houlton, near the Littleton and Houlton town line.

His family was there for the unveiling of the sign to honor and pay tribute to Det. Strange. Many friends and local law enforcement were also on hand for the dedication to his incredible service to the community.

Det. Glenn Strange joined the Maine State Police in 1994 after teaching in Houlton for 25 years.

The memorial signs pay tribute to the fallen troopers who and their ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe. There are 12 signs going up across the state as tributes to their amazing service. Det. Strange’s memorial is the third to go up. Two other signs were dedicated last week for fallen troopers.

Maine State Police Trooper Drew Griffeth was honored with a memorial sign in Thomaston last week. He was killed on April 15, 1996 when his cruiser was struck by another vehicle. In York, Maine, a sign was posted for Trooper Charles Black who was killed in an armed robbery in South Berwick, Maine on July 9 1964.

Get our free mobile app

The Maine State Police said they “pray no names are ever added to this list.” We send our respect to the families and the men and women of the Maine State Police and law enforcement everywhere.

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus