Meghan Trainor’s Billie Eilish Mashup Is Blowing Our Minds: Listen to ‘All About That Bass’ x ‘Bad Guy’

Meghan Trainor's Billie Eilish mashup will be your new favorite song.

During an interview with BBC Radio Wednesday (January 8), the pop star sang her "All About That Bass" lyrics over Eilish's "Bad Guy" to give us the remix we never knew we needed until now. Seriously, it's a certified bop and it should be released as a new single.

The mashup came to light during a game of "Your Lyrics Different Song," in which the radio show's host played the instrumentals to the 18-year-old chart-topping hit before Trainor sang the lines to her own 2014 mega-hit.

"Yeah it's pretty clear I ain't no size two/ But I can shake it, shake it like I'm supposed to do/ 'Cause I got that boom boom that all the boys chase/ All the right junk, all the right places," she crooned over the beat, which fit so perfectly well.

"Wow, yeah, I got lost; I just got lost!" the singer admitted after she was done. "I was like, 'This a f--kin' bop.' Oh sorry! This a bop!"

Watch Trainor mash-up "All About That Bass" with Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" below.

Following the interview, Trainor shared a video and praised Eilish via Instagram.