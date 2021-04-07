Meghan Markle reportedly didn't have to quit acting to become a member of the Royal Family.

During an interview with Royally Obsessed, Princess Diana's biographer Andrew Morton claimed that Queen Elizabeth told Markle that she could continue her acting career after marrying Prince Harry.

"They did say to Meghan, ‘If you don’t want to embrace royal duties full time please be our guest and continue your acting career.’ Those opportunities were open to her," he alleged.

"The Queen gave them the opportunity to go wherever they pleased," Morton told the podcast. "They were given a degree of latitude. They were told,’ Here are your first-class tickets, pick which country you want to go to, we’re going to make you youth ambassadors for the Commonwealth.’"

Markle starred in USA Network's hit drama Suits until 2018 when she married Harry. The show continued on for one season after her departure, before it concluded in 2019.

During Prince Harry and Markle's tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview, Harry admitted that during the beginning stages of their relationship, the royals said that Markle should continue her acting career "because there was not enough money to pay for her."

Morton isn't the only one talking about Meghan Markle to the press, though.

Controversial television personality Piers Morgan has repeatedly blasted Markle, most recently regarding her interview with Winfrey. Last month, he was fired from his Good Morning Britain hosting job for his harsh comments about Markle.

Now, he's claiming that some of the royals privately praised him for his overly critical comments.

"I've had some messages communicated to me on behalf of several members of the royal family," Morgan alleged to Extra. "I'm not going to go into who it was, but what I would say is, [they expressed] gratitude that somebody was standing up for them."