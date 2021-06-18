Meet the Now Famous Faces Behind Miley Cyrus’ ‘7 Things’ Music Video

Miley Cyrus celebrated the thirteenth anniversary of her hit "7 Things" by having her fans track down her music video co-stars.

On Thursday (June 17), the "Prisoner" singer asked her fans to find the girls that were featured in the video. Years later, some of the girls are now in the entertainment industry and famous.

Maiara Walsh was featured in the video. She appeared on Desperate Housewives and co-starred on Disney Channel's Cory In The House. Walsh is also a writer, singer and filmmaker.

Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée, Nicola Peltz, was also showcased in the music video when she was just thirteen. In 2016, she acted in Zayn Malik's "It's You" music video before starring in films like Transformers: Age of Extinction and The Last Airbender.

Liana Liberato responded to Miley's request and thanked her for letting her 12-year-old self cry during the shoot. You may recognize her from her roles on Light as a Feather, If I Stay, To The Bone, Trust or Stuck in Love. She also starred in the "Stranger Things" music video from Kygo and One Republic.

If you're wondering why Carissa Alvarado looks so familiar, it's probably from her time on America's Got Talent Season 13 as a musical act. She even addressed the video's anniversary with a TikTok video.

"Hiiii yes! It’s me," Alvarado tweeted to Cyrus. 'I now have 2-year-old daughter and I sing with my husband in @UsTheDuo. This was such a fun video to be a part of. Thanks for having me @MileyCyrus! Cheers to 13 years of this amazing song that I still know every word to! Sending love! xo."

The girl in the side ponytail is Hunter King. King is now an actress and she is currently starring in The Bold and The Beautiful and Young and The Restless. King was also featured on the 2009 Hannah Montana episode "Judge Me Tender" as Bridget.

Mackenzie Stith, who was the girl holding an elephant in the video, responded to Cyrus' tweet.

"Hayooo. Still in LA. Acting in commercials and making some side cash on OnlyFans lol," she wrote.