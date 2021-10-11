Mechanic Falls Woman Died When Food Smoker Sparked a Garage Fire

An elderly Mechanic Falls woman died when a smoker in the garage started a fire.

It was just after 7:00 Sunday night when the Androscoggin Regional Communications Center got a 911 call, reporting a house fire at 54 Jordan Road in Mechanic Falls. Crews from Mechanic Falls Police and Fire responded to the scene, and found a deceased woman inside the house, which was filled with smoke. The woman has been identified as Terry Bisbee, who lived at the residence. As is routine procedure, the State Fire Marshal's Office was called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

The initial investigation determined that the fire started accidentally, as a result of a food smoker that was being used in the home's attached garage. Bisbee's body was sent to the Medical Examiner's Office, who will work to determine cause of death. That determination is currently pending the completion of toxicology testing, but officials say there is no indication of foul play.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

