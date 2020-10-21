Maysville Museum Has New Handicapped Ramp

Earlier this year, Presque Isle Historical Society received a grant in the amount of $7,202 from Maine Community Foundation with which to build a much-needed handicapped ramp at its Maysville Museum located at 165 Caribou Road.

Under the supervision of Rick Nadeau, owner of A & L Construction, who serves on the board of the Historical Society, the beautiful new ramp was recently completed using almost entirely volunteer labor. The grant provided funding for the materials.

Kim Smith, Secretary/Treasurer for the Society, said, “We encountered a few challenges in building this ramp. The first, of course, was the onset of COVID-19. The pandemic, in turn, caused the second challenge, which was a rise in construction material costs. Thank goodness for the time and talent of Mr. Nadeau. We now have a beautiful ramp that matches the aesthetic quality of the museum which was renovated in 2017. Without Maine Community Foundation’s funding, Rick’s diligence and the efforts of several volunteers, we would not have been able to bring the project to fruition.”

Presque Isle Historical Society, an all-volunteer 501c3 non-profit corporation, was founded in 1963. Its mission is to study, promote and preserve the history, culture, heritage and artifacts of Presque isle for present and future generations. For more information on the Society and its many programs and events, visit www.pihistory.org, call (207) 762-1151 or email pihistoricalsociety@hotmail.com.