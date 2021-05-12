May 12 – School Nurse Day [VIDEO]

Today, May 12th is National School Nurse Day. Normally, the Maine Department of Education and Maine Association of School Nurses, will name a School Nurse of the Year, but this year, given the challenges facing all school nurses in the State of Maine, have opted to recognize ALL Maine school nurses as the 2020-2021 “School Nurses of the Year"

“This past year, unlike any other, school nurses in particular across the State of Maine have helped adapt with grace and grit to protect the health of our children,” said Governor Mills in her video message to Maine school nurses.