Max Ehrich Says He and Demi Lovato Haven’t ‘Officially Ended Anything’ in Deleted Rant

Max Ehrich is continuing to address his allegedly blindsided split from Demi Lovato.

The 29-year-old actor posted a series of Instagram Stories on Sunday (September 27) claiming that he hasn't spoken to Lovato but that he still loves her “unconditionally.”

"To this moment... we haven't spoken over the phone... we haven't even officially ended anything to each other, literally," Ehrich wrote.

In the deleted posts, he addressed the tabloid rumors and public speculation upfront by stating, "I'm here in real time with y'all. I love Demetria and just want her to be healthy and safe."

Ehrich also said he found out about their breakup through media reports while working on the set of a film in Georgia.

The Young and the Restless actor wrote directly to Lovato in a note, which he took a screenshot of: "If you're reading this... I love you always... unconditionally... no matter what."

Ehrich stated that he's "respected and loved Demetria since I was 15," and added, "Demetria is THEE best female vocalist alive. And everyone should know it."

"She inspires me every day and is an INCREDIBLE human being," he continued. "I know it's not her writing these stories, it's a machine. I love her unconditionally."

Lovato has yet to comment on the breakup.