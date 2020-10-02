Max Ehrich Accuses Demi Lovato of Using Him for Publicity for Her New Single

Max Ehrich accused his ex-fiancée Demi Lovato of using him for publicity to promote her new single, "Still Have Me."

The Young & The Restless star held an Instagram Live on Friday (October 2) morning to discuss his unexpected breakup from the pop star.

"It’s just the craziest thing. This is the most bizarre experience that I hope no one ever has to experience, ever," he said, according to Just Jared. "Because no person deserves to feel this way."

Ehrich also brought up the subject of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's highly publicized breakup, seemingly comparing himself to the latter.

"Pete Davidson didn’t deserve to feel this way," he continued. "Do you think he wrote that text to Mac Miller? Ha. Open your eyes. Calculated PR stunt, but my team is going to hate me for saying any of this."

"I was in love. The whole world should f–king know it," Ehrich added. "I thought I found the real deal, now I found out that I was used. But I hope the song is number one, because you know what, if that’s what someone wants in the material world, here you go, you have it. I hope this makes you happy. Enjoy. You just lost someone who loved you fully, completely, infinitely, for everything."

Soon after the live stream ended, Ehrich shared a post on Instagram addressing the hate he has been receiving. "I'm not sure how much more of the manipulated media and cyberbullying me as a human being can handle before it's too much to breathe," he wrote.

He then asked fans and the media to see that he is a "hurting human being behind this phone screen who just publicly had his heart shattered."

See the post, below.