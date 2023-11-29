Comedian Matt Rife Addresses Backlash Ahead of Sold-Out Shows in Maine

This past week has been quite eventful for the up-and-coming comedian.

Get our free mobile app

Rife, a rising star boasting over 18 million TikTok followers, is set to perform two sold-out stand-up shows at Portland's Merrill Auditorium in April as part of his "ProbleMATTic World Tour." These shows quickly sold out when tickets became available in June.

While anticipation is high among Pine Tree State residents to catch Rife's comedy in April, a recent controversy has surrounded his new Netflix stand-up special, "Natural Selection."

Released on November 15th, the special covers various topics such as spirituality, growing up, and, ironically, navigating social media negativity—of which Rife has become no stranger. The fallout from the special has garnered mixed reviews and sparked controversy due to jokes about domestic violence from Rife.

Interestingly, Rife, who gained popularity primarily among the female demographic on TikTok, now faces significant backlash, particularly from the very audience that helped him rise to fame.

Despite the criticism, Rife has been actively responding to it on his social media platforms, reposting reactions and pushing back against the backlash.

As supporters defend the comedian, the question arises: when does "dark humor" cross the line into outright insensitivity?

We've received feedback on our Facebook page regarding Rife's comments, and here are a few excerpts:

If anyone is too offended by what he says, I’d gladly take their tickets off their hands lol.

People really need to get a grip! Can't wait for the show. He's hilarious!

About 75% of the material is from his probleMATTic tour. If you're easily offended and have tickets to the Portland show, please come and heckle him so the rest of us can enjoy some good crowd work.

If you're easily offended, just don't go see a comedian. It's as simple as that!

Credit: Ethan Miller / Getty Credit: Ethan Miller / Getty loading...

Nevertheless, Rife persists amid the controversy, leaving many curious about the additional challenges he may encounter before arriving in Vacationland on April 18th, 2024, next spring.

LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now Stacker compiled a list of the metros where houses are selling the fastest, according to data from Redfin. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today. Gallery Credit: Stacker