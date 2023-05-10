Massachusetts Was the Only State in New England to Require this in Schools Until Now

Remember when cursive was an automatic? I mean reading, writing, and arithmetic were givens because of course they were. How else could you literally survive without these subjects? Well it appears the comeback is on for this elegant handwriting style where Massachusetts was the only state in New England to require it until now according to My Cursive.

As we know, computers and cell phones changed everything as they became more advanced and let's be honest, all we ever use for everything, thus rendering cursive basically obsolete. I've always loved the art of penmanship and even though typing even on typewriters starting slowing changing things, it's nice to see cursive as a mandatory subject in schools again at the elementary school level.

I mean even my handwriting is a hybrid at this point of cursive and print while typing and texting on screens is my mainstay. It's true the relevance of cursive writing in a culture of screens and keyboards and there are a handful of generations that will never know cursive. But New Hampshire is bringing it back as mandatory joining 21 other states to do so according to WMUR.

WMUR says not only cursive but multiplication will become mandatory subjects starting this fall, 2023 in all New Hampshire public schools. I didn't realize multiplication wasn't still a thing to be honest. I mean don't you still need to understand the basics even though we all have calculators on our phones?

Anyway, WMUR says the law requires instruction in both these subjects by the end of fifth grade.

