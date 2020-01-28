Martina McBride Coming to Maine

Martina McBride, Saturday, March 14, Collins Center for The Arts, Orono

Waterfront Concerts and the Collins Center for the Arts are pleased to present multiple Grammy nominated country icon, MARTINA McBRIDE, live at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono, Saturday, March 14.

Martina McBride's incomparable vocals have kept her at the top of the charts garnering six No. 1 hits and twenty top 10 singles. Selling more than 18 million albums to date, McBride has earned fourteen Gold, nine Platinum, three Double Platinum and two Triple Platinum certifications.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 31 at 10:00 a.m. Reserved seating ticket prices range From $49.75 to $129.75 - plus any applicable fees depending on purchase outlet.

Tickets available via waterfrontconcerts.com, collinscenterforthearts.com, charge-by-phone at 207.581.1755 or locally at the Collins Center for the Arts Box Office.