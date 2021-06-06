Are Mariah Carey and Jay-Z feuding?

Numerous outlets report that Carey, who signed with Jay-Z's management company Roc Nation almost four years ago, has parted ways with the company. The singer is also not currently listed on Roc Nation's website under the client section.

An insider told The Sun that the two superstars had an "explosive meeting that did not go well" and that Carey allegedly plans to formally depart the company in the next few weeks.

“It is a shame because they had done some great work in the last few years. But this meeting couldn’t have gone much worse," the source added. They also claimed that the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer may have already found another manager who she "feels has full belief in her as she takes her next steps."

Despite the report, however, another source told The Daily Mail that "Mariah’s relationship with Roc Nation ended amicably and Mariah and Jay-Z are on great terms."

According to Metro, Carey signed with Range management, where her former manager at Roc Nation is a partner.

So far, neither Carey nor Jay-Z have publicly addressed any of the reports.

Prior to their management endeavor, Carey and Jay-Z were friends in the '90s and collaborated on two hits together: "Heartbreaker" and "Things That U Do."

Carey is reportedly working on her next album, which leans into R&B. Reports claim she will embark on a world tour next year.