Maren Morris Passes Taylor Swift for Billboard Chart Record

Maren Morris' song “The Bones” spent an 11th week at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart earlier this month, and that's a record.

The song has since spent an additional week at No. 1, giving Morris 12 weeks total. That is the most among female solo artists, passing Taylor Swift who took "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" to the top for 10 weeks in October 2012. This chart is different than the Country Airplay chart, which relies solely on radio airplay — the Hot Country Songs chart also considers digital downloads and streaming data.

"The Bones" reached No. 1 on the Airplay chart in February and has also enjoyed crossover success on pop radio formats. The Hot Country Songs chart was reimagined in Oct. 2012, and soon after, Swift took her hit to the top spot. Florida Georgia Line's "Cruise" and Sam Hunt's "Body Like a Back Road" are two more hits that have enjoyed extended stays on top of the chart (24 and 34 weeks, respectively). But the all-time record is 50 weeks, set by Bebe Rexha with Florida Georgia Line for "Meant to Be" in 2017 and 2018. All of these songs have also enjoyed tremendous crossover success.

"The Bones" is the second single from Morris' acclaimed Girl album, released in 2019. Recently she made Taste of Country's list of the Top 10 artists of 2020, checking in at No. 6 on the strength of her new album's success and potential for her summer tour, which like all tours, has been scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Morris also dominates streaming services like Spotify, where her nearly 15 million monthly listeners are second to only Dan + Shay's 16.6 million.

