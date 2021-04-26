Man Steals Vehicle; Rams into his own multiple times in Mars Hill

Wild Saturday Morning ends in arrest:

On Saturday morning around 9:00 AM a Mars Hill resident called in about a man sitting in a truck near her house had been acting suspicious.

The early Saturday incident ended in the arrest of Tony Debuc of Westfield, on several charges.

First incident:

According to Maine State Police the resident was reporting the man had been running up and down the road and acting strangely. While on the phone reporting the incident, the man began knocking on the door of the woman reporting him.

That was only the beginning:

After being refused entry to the house, that's when Debuc got into the woman's Jeep Grand Cherokee and stole the vehicle. He then proceeded to ram the Jeep into his own truck parked down the road.

After ramming the stolen vehicle into his own truck several times, Tony Debuc then returned the stolen vehicle to the owner. The Jeep was heavily damaged from being struck several times. He then ran back down the road a short distance and locked himself in his truck.

Knock, knock, it's the boys in blue:

When Debuc refused trooper's orders to come out they were able to enter the vehicle and removed him from the truck. After being medically examined and cleared he was transported to Kennebec County Jail

During the initial investigation it was revealed Tony Debuc was out on bail on several conditions. The incident report says two of the conditions were that he not commit any new criminal conduct and that he not drive a motor vehicle until licensed to do so.

From the incident on Saturday Debuc was charged with Refusing to Submit to Arrest, Operating After Habitual Offender Revocation, Aggravated Criminal Mischief, Unauthorized Use of Property, and Violating Conditions of Release. The case is pending, and his case will be handled in Presque Isle District Court. The investigation is ongoing.