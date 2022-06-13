Major Upgrades at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine

Maine Savings Amphitheater Changes

Nothing like a road trip to Bangor to see an exciting concert at Maine Savings Amphitheater. Over the many years, we have seen some of the biggest names in country music, rock and pop perform on the waterfront. Now, we’ll see the shows like never before with a huge overhaul of the seating, concessions, bathrooms, better access to the events, video screens and more.

Maine Savings Amphitheater via Facebook Maine Savings Amphitheater via Facebook loading...

Upgrades and Improvements

The Maine Savings Amphitheater is showing some of the major changes and improvements on their Facebook as they gear up for this summer’s concerts that officially kicks off on June 23 with Dierks Bentley.

Maine Savings Amphitheater via Facebook Maine Savings Amphitheater via Facebook loading...

New Bathrooms

Some of the upgrades include real bathrooms throughout the facility. This includes restrooms for the lawn area. According to WABI, there will be over 200 bathrooms for patrons.

Maine Savings Amphitheater via Facebook Maine Savings Amphitheater via Facebook loading...

Better Seating

Also added to the venue is over 6, 400 brand new seats. These seats are made to flip up and be more comfortable with wide space and cup holders. They are bolted and permanent. The layout will have elevation changes for good views of the stage in the different sections.

Maine Savings Amphitheater via Facebook Maine Savings Amphitheater via Facebook loading...

Video Screens

Also, there will be two big screens showing the video of the show. This is a nice addition for seeing your favorite band up close while you watch them perform.

Maine Savings Amphitheater via Facebook Maine Savings Amphitheater via Facebook loading...

Other Renovated Areas

The Maine entrance will be new as well as the box office. The concessions area will also be new and improved. Premium suites club is also a part of the additions.

Maine Savings Amphitheater via Facebook Maine Savings Amphitheater via Facebook loading...

Cashless Venue

A reminder that the Maine Savings Amphitheater has gone cashless. That includes all sales inside the concert venue. You can use debit cards and credit cards, plus, you can convert cash into a card inside.

Maine Savings Amphitheater via Facebook Maine Savings Amphitheater via Facebook loading...

Get our free mobile app

Additional Info

For more information about policies and tickets for events at The Maine Savings Amphitheater, go to their homepage.

Maine Savings Amphitheater 2022 Concert Line-Up Here is who is coming in concert in Bangor along the waterfront this summer.