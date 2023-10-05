Maine’s Newest Wedding Venue is a Hidden Gem That Will Take Your Breath Away

Maine is well-known for dozens of different things. From our beautiful rocky coastline to the rolling green mountains in western Maine to our delicious and world-renowned Maine Lobster, there are plenty of reasons why Maine stands out. Not the least of which is our vast array of incredibly wedding venues.

Lots of Maine wedding venues have been around for literal decades while others are just a few years old. And some, like the one we're about to feature, are in their very first year of business serving happy couples from Maine and beyond.

As a wedding DJ, I get the joy of travelling all over the Pine Tree State for the most special day of someone's life. And, while many factors of that day are important (DJ, Photog, Caterer etc), none are as important as WHERE you will say your vows and party the night away.

This past weekend, I had the privilege to play at a Maine wedding venue that I can only describe as a hidden gem. Tucked away in the heart of Newport, Maine, The Grove is situated in the country along Stetson Road.

Venue owners, Scott & Kendra Hartsgrove, had this to say on their website's about us section,

Scott and Kendra Hartsgrove have been married for 22 years and have three wonderful sons, Spencer, Zach and Grady and our soon to be daughter-in-law, Austin. Family means everything to us. We all have put our heart and souls into making The Grove a welcoming venue.

If you're interested in learning more about their wedding packages and booking your special day at The Grove, just click here!