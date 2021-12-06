Maine’s Favorite Holiday Movie May Surprise You

There are plenty of movies to choose from when it comes to selecting your favorite holiday movie, but which movie came out on top for people right here in the State of Maine?

An online source, preply.com, analyzed search trends of keywords, selecting 115 of the 'highest-rated and highest-grossing holiday movies of all time, according to Rotten Tomatoes and Box Office Mojo.' They reported their findings of America's most favorite holiday movies as well as narrowed down each states' favorite movies based on their analysis.

One movie, though rather recent, has been selected as Maine's favorite movie as reported by preply.com, and that is a little old ball, modern Santa story called The Christmas Chronicles.

Maine's Favorite Holiday Movie Is 'The Christmas Chronicles'

Here's a preview to jog your memory if you aren't quite sure what this one is.

The movie stars Kurt Russell and was released on Netflix in 2018. It's a Christmas comedy that has Santa a little less sweet, a little shadier, still all kinds of magical and Santa getting down with his bluesy self. Kind of a rock-and-roll Santa for the modern age. It was so popular that a sequel was released in 2020 and this time including Kurt Russell's real wife, Goldie Hawn, as Mrs. Claus.

It's fun and my kids liked it but, I wouldn't imagine that this would hit #1 for the State of Maine.

The United States' Favorite Holiday Movies Ranked

Across the nation, the most popular holiday movies were a good mix of old and new, funny and heartfelt, perhaps even kind of creepy. The top holiday movies in the United States included:

10. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

9. It's A Wonderful Life

8. A Christmas Story

7. Krampus

6. Love Actually

5. Happiest Season

4. Edward Scissorhands

3. Elf

2. The Grinch (2018)

1. Home Alone

Let's Put It To The Test

Do you agree with the Christmas Chronicles as Maine's top holiday movie? Are you kind of surprised like I am about that result? Here's a poll to test out these results. Below are 25 of the top American holiday movies based on these analytics. Vote for your favorite and we'll compare it to their results. Vote now!

30 Maine Podcasts to Binge Right Now Check out the variety of podcasters that are speaking their truth, imagination and passion in this list of great Maine-based podcasts. This list covers a broad range of topics from business to entertainment, fiction to conservation.

25 Honest Slogans of Maine Kind of crass, a little cringy but totally honest. Here are 25 slogans that hit home for those that live and work in the state of Maine.