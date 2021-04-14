Maine’s Biggest Canoe Race Is Back This Weekend In Bangor

Back when I was an Augusta kid, we used to have a total blast every summer watching  the Whatever Race on the mighty Kennebec River. When the river was cleaned up in the mid 1970s, some wacky fun lovin' locals decided this would be a great way to celebrate it.  People would build and decorate wild crafts and ride them from Augusta to Gardiner. It was anything that floats and no vessels powered by motors were allowed to participate. The one day race evolved into a weeklong festival called Whatever Week.

I had never heard about this other annual wild water race in the Bangor area until a couple years ago. It's the Kenduskeag Canoe Race. It's different than the Whatever race that I grew up with, since it's specifically canoes. There aren't any rafts built out of pallets and big inner tubes in this one, but there is a whimsical spirit like I remember from those old days in the Capitol City.

I first learned about the Kenduskeag Stream competition by watching this terrific video created by Jeremy Grant of Belfast.  He produces all kinds of wicked killah Maine adventure videos. He's also a super excited host of each fascinating escapade he takes us on.

 Check out this awesome 2018 video from Jeremy. It even incorporates drone shots for great flyover perspectives of the racers riding the wild rapids with the goal of reaching the finish line in the Queen City's downtown. You ready? SEND IT, GUY!!

Now that we've got you all pumped up, here are the details on the return of this exciting event this Saturday April 17, 2021. If you are a spectator, please be a caring neighbor. Wear a mask and practice social distancing. We're counting on you.

