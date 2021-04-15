Mainers, Get Those Studded Tires Off This Month

For snowy climates, I think studded snow tires are the greatest invention. When I have had them it was a total game-changer even if they require a little extra attention.

When are studded snow tires allowed?

In Maine, you can only have on your vehicle from October 1st to May 1st.

Well, friends, May 1st is right around the corner so you need to put swapping out your tired on your to-do list.

Why do studded snow tires need to be taken off?

Take a look at those tires…those studs are meant to dig into the snow and ice. Without the snowy, icy winter weather the studs can actually cause damage to the roads.

So if for some reason you still have those bad-boys on your car or truck make a plan to get them swapped over to your summer or all-season tires.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!