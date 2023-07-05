We all hate the rain right now.

We all hate it. We're all complaining about it. And now, we're officially complaining about people who complain about the rain. I'm not sure if it's a spot-on observation, or if it's a new low of frustration. But that's what social media is all about these days... people complaining about whatever, whenever.

Here's the thing... Rain is something you can't control. And you also can't control what people choose to say about it online. You can choose how you decide to react to things, and if you decide to take the route of complaining about things beyond your control, I imagine you'll have to deal with however that sits with other people too.

One Redditor from Maine got kind of put in their place...

This person went the direction mentioned above, where they decided to take to Reddit and complain about all the people complaining about the rain. Pointing out that there's nothing you can do about it, so why bother with all the dumb posts complaining about it. Well, the internet proved once again that it's basically a school yard for adults to act like kids, and be delightfully cruel to someone's apparent irony.

People pretty much showed him in the comment section that they were being just as silly. I also want to believe that every time that person's notifications went off, they were losing their mind about people putting up memes and comments that were shredding him/her for their silly ranting.

Some of the comments were gold...

The comments just keep pouring in... I can't stand one more person complaining about how they can't stand one more post about someone complaining about someone else complaining about the rain... This almost makes me miss everyone posting their cmp bills... Doesn't wanna read anymore more about the rain, Starts discussion about rain...

And the gold just keeps going and going. Look, I get it. But complaining gets you nowhere, except more mad at the Universe. All I can say is... Good luck with that.

Let's see if there's any rain to complain about in these stories...

