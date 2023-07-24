‘Maineiac Manor’ Shares A Scary Sneak Peek For This Fall

Bangor, Halloween will be here before you know it! Ready to get scared?

It's almost time to start thing about "fall" types of things. Pumpkins, pumpkin spice coffee, football, school, apple picking, leaves changing, and oh, haunted houses for Halloween!

Maineiac Manor is getting ready for another year of scaring the pants off you. They have been teasing the upcoming spooky season of terror that they are about to unleash on Bangor, starting in the second week of October.

Check out the behind-the-scenes photos and sneak peek video of evil yet to come!

Maineiac Manor In Bangor's Fall Sneak Peek

Maineiac Manor is located in the former Hollister location in the Bangor Mall, which is directly across from Spencer's. The success of the attraction extended beyond the original Halloween season, with a Krampus Christmas-themed haunted house each December, and now they plan a fairly regular schedule of creepy delights that are a ton of fun. It's 6,500 square feet of scary good times.

When you attend an event there, you’ll encounter mesmerizing sets, handmade props, and actors in killer costumes hiding in the shadows (and sometimes in plain sight), ready to pop out and scare the life out of you.

These events are so frightening that they don’t recommend them to children under 13, except for the "No Scare Event"

Saturday, Sept. 30

4pm – 7pm

Sunday, Oct. 1

2pm – 5pm

Saturday, Oct. 7

4pm – 7pm

Sunday, Oct. 8

2pm – 5pm

What’s a No Scare Event you ask?

During the No Scare Event, guests will experience all that Maineiac Manor has to offer, including teasing of the senses–sight, sound, and smell…yes, smell! However, there will be no live actors to jump and scare our guests. There will be staff members available to answer questions and guide guests through the Haunt.

The advantage of attending the No Scare Event is that guests are allowed the opportunity to take in all the many sights and incredibly elaborate details that await inside the Haunt. No Scare Event also gives parents the opportunity to have children experience Maine’s Premier Haunted House without the jumps and scares from the actors. However, animatronics, FX lighting, strobes, and fog will be present.

The Main Event will take place on the following dates

Saturday, Oct. 14

3pm – 7pm

Sunday, Oct. 15

1pm – 5pm

Saturday, Oct. 21

3pm – 7pm

Sunday, Oct. 22

1pm – 5pm

Friday, Oct. 27

Times TBD

Saturday, Oct. 28

Times TBD

Sunday, Oct. 29

Times TBD

It won't be long now, so be prepared, to be scared!