Maine is #1 at Something We Want No Part Of

Maine is #1 at something there is no way we want to be number one at.

We're number one in the nation with the highest rate of workplace accidents..

The national average is 2.8 injuries each year for every 100 workers. Maine's rate is at 4.7 injured, a lot higher than the national average.

Most are slip and fall accidents. And where the accidents are occurring may surprise you too

While most on the job injuries in Maine are slip and fall, they are happening to retail sales people, and to those in the home health and personal care industries.

Not around heavy machinery or in the construction industries.

Here is the graph indicating the job types with the highest incidents of accidents while at work.

A spokesperson for High Rise Financial who analyzed the most recent date from the U.S. Bureau of Labor said

Slips, trips and falls are the top cause of all workers’ compensation claims, incurring injuries such as broken bones, sprains, cuts, pulled muscles, and damage to the back, head and neck. Whilst these types of injuries are described as ‘nonfatal’, they can result in hospitalization and missed workdays, often resulting in financial losses.

Here are the five most common causes of workplace injuries

Slip and fall accidents If someone failed to place warning signs around slippery areas or left debris in a walkway, you could easily fall because of their carelessness. Slip and fall accidents can result in a back injury, broken bones, or a concussion. Malfunctioning equipment Many jobs involve machinery that could be faulty or worn down. Manufacturers and maintenance personnel are obligated to ensure that the work equipment you use will not cause injuries like accidental amputation or burns. Inadequate training Your employer is responsible for training you on all the processes necessary to do your job safely. If you are injured because this training was not provided or was inadequate, they may be liable for your losses. Exposure to harmful substances Contact with dangerous chemicals, excessive radiation levels, or scalding liquid can lead to severe burns or even long-term illnesses such as cancer. Your employer, supervisor, and co-workers must all follow proper safety procedures to ensure you are not injured at work by these substances. Excessive noise A consistently loud environment like a factory or construction site can impact your short-term and long-term hearing. Employers must provide workers with training and proper protective equipment to guard against hearing damage that could affect your quality of life.

