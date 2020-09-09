Maine Woman Hit & Killed by Downeaster Train Tuesday Morning

According to the Kennebec Journal, the incident happened very early Tuesday morning at the intersection of Read Street and Allen Avenue in Portland. Authorities say a 43-year-old homeless woman was attempting to cross the tracks near where she was camping out in the city.

The accident happened just after midnight Tuesday morning though officials are withholding the woman's name pending notification of family. At the time of the accident there were four passengers aboard Amtrak's Downeaster Train. The Train's original destination was Brunswick but they were delayed for two hours as police investigated at the scene.

There will continue to be further investigation from police as well as Pan Am Railways which is the parent company of Amtrak. We will continue to update this story as more details become available. Additionally, we will update the article with details regarding the woman's identity when it is released to the public.

