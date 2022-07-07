Maine Woman Competing On Jeopardy Thursday

If you know me, you know I am a huge fan of the long running trivia game show Jeopardy! Between 7:30 and 8 each weeknight I am completely "off limits". Unless someone is bleeding or the house is burning down, you do not disturb me.

It is always particularly thrilling when we have a chance to see New Englanders, especially Mainers, competing on the show.

It looks like we'll get another chance at that tonight (July 7th) when a woman from South Berwick takes her place on the Alex Trebek Stage.

According to the KJ, 35 year old Heather Brown will face off against current champion Yungsheng Wang and another contestant named Brian Ahern.

Like many of the people competing on the show these days, Heather Brown has been a lifelong fan of Jeopardy! In the article, it explains that she grew up watching the trivia show with her parents. Despite being a big fan of the show, she only started auditioning for the show two years ago. Back in August, she passed the initial test. And, in May, she was flown to Los Angeles for a taping of the show.

When she was auditioning, Brown said that she did not study. She relied on her previously learned knowledge to get her on the show. After she got the call asking her to compete, she did spend some extra time studying subjects that she was not too sure about. Sports, for example.

In the KJ article, she says that the only real trouble she had was with the buzzer. She said there was a certain "finesse" needed to use it. If you buzzed in too early, you were locked out. As a guy who reads a lot about the show and watches documentaries about the show, this is not the first time I have heard contestants mention this.