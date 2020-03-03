Maine Voters go to the Polls for Super Tuesday

Maine voters go to polls today to participate in the 2020 presidential primary and also to decide whether to keep or reject a state law concerning mandatory childhood vaccinations.

This will be the first presidential primary election since Maine dropped the more complicated caucus system.

Registered Democrats will have their choice of five candidates on Tuesday’s ballot who are still actively campaigning for the party’s nomination: Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Republicans will also technically hold a presidential primary but with only one contender in Maine: Donald Trump.

Question 1 on the ballot is a “people’s veto” effort by those who want to claim religious or philosophical exemptions to Maine’s law requiring that children receive vaccinations before they attend school.