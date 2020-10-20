Maine Vehicle Registration Deadlines Updated

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the deadlines for vehicle registrations (among other things) were temporarily put on hold.

As the initial pandemic-caused restrictions were lifted, the need to register cars and trucks was re-instated, but with altered dates.

As of today, Governor Mills and Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap have released a new series of registration guidelines.  These guidelines set new registration deadlines.

The new deadlines are as follows:

  • If the vehicle was purchased between January 1, 2020 through March 15, 2020, the vehicle must be registered immediately.
  • If the vehicle's registration expired before March 15th, 2020, it must be registered immediately.
  • If the vehicle was purchased between March 15th, 2020 and May 31st, 2020, it must be registered by December 18th, 2020.
  • Vehicles purchased between June 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020 and vehicles with registrations that expired during that period must be registered by February 16th, 2021.

