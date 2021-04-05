Maine To Expand Gatherings To 100% Next Month

If you have anything "Big" happening in 2021, like a wedding or large gathering, you'll be pleased to know that the The Maine Department of Economic and Community Development has announced they plan to expand the current capacity limits next month on May 24th, according to a news report by WMTW-TV.

As it stands currently, we are at a 50% capacity for any indoor venues or gatherings and at 75% capacity for any outdoors gatherings. Both according to the expansion will be at 100 % come May 24th baring any unforeseen issues.

The report from WMTW-TV also indicates that the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development will be offering a checklist that Mainers can use as guidance when wedding planning or want to ensure the most safety when it comes to having larger gatherings both inside and out.

Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!

Get our free mobile app

MORE: Some of the Memes & Tweets That Have Made Us Laugh (and Maybe Think)

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Categories: Business, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top