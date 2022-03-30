Maine Near the Top with High Tax Burden Ranking

Hi Siri, Who said that line about death and taxes?

This is usually attributed to Benjamin Franklin, who wrote in a 1789 letter that:

“Our new Constitution is now established, and has an appearance that promises permanency; but in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”

Time is ticking towards tax time. April 15 is Good Friday and Passover, so taxes are due Monday, April 18.

More than half of Mainers have already done their taxes. Meaning those are the ones who get returns. The rest of us don’t write that ‘check we don’t want to write’ until the last possible minute.

That’s me. ‘Nuff said.

So as my procrastination starts to bother me, I saw an article yesterday about the 2022 Tax Burden by State and Tax Facts.

Look who is Number 3 on the list of states with the highest tax burdens. Not complaining, just pointing out a stat.

And in the same survey state to state, Maine has the highest property tax percentage. We’re number one.

More water cooler chatter?

Americans spend 6.1 billion hours doing taxes every year. The average person spends 13 hours, and if you use a tax preparation service, pay $240 to do so.

90% of tax returns are expected to be filed electronically.

The average refund in 2022 is $3,473. If I could ever be so lucky.

One more tidbit. If you’re wondering how much money states will miss in tax money because of the pandemic, check this out from Mildred W. Robinson, Professor of Law Emeritus, University of Virginia"

Recent articles have noted that states have, to the surprise of many, suffered less financial damage during the pandemic than had been anticipated and feared. Even as revenues from income taxes declined, revenues from retail sales taxes held steady. Consumer spending has been bolstered by unemployment benefits and federal disbursements

Let’s take that as good news.

Siri, who said "Brother can you spare a dime?"