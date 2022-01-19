Honor Roll Lists 12 Maine State Troopers Lost in the Line of Duty

Maine State Police have a page on their website that lists the 12 Troopers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Few of us can imagine what it must be like to go to work every day, not knowing whether you'll be coming back home at night. But for Maine's law enforcement officers, it's a way of life, going above and beyond, putting themselves in harm's way on a daily basis. And most of the time, they walk back in the door at night. But sometimes, fate has something else in store for them. Our hearts go out to the families of all first responders, who live with that kind of uncertainty.

88 Law Enforcement Officers in Maine have lost their lives in the line of duty. The Maine Chiefs of Police Association has a Memorial Wall, on which the names of the fallen are displayed. The only one missing from the online listing is Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy Luke Gross, who was struck by a car at an accident scene in September of 2021.

Our profound thanks go out to all members of law enforcement for their continued dedication to keeping our communities safe. We know that you are often unappreciated and even criticized. But, speaking for myself, I can't imagine doing what you do every single day. You put yourselves into the middle of everything from family arguments to armed standoffs.

Maine State Police remember their fallen with an Honor Roll, which lists all 12 of their Troopers who have lost their lives, in the line of duty, dating back to 1924.

