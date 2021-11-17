Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F – October 2021

Here is a small sampling of the numerous incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police in the month of October.

Driver Charged With Criminal Speeding in Cary Plantation

On Oct. 29, Corporal Dennis Quint was conducting stationary radar in the town of Cary Plantation when he observed a vehicle operating at a high rate of speed. Cpl. Quint locked the vehicle’s speed at 95 mph in a posted 50 mph zone. Cpl. Quint stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator. The operator advised that he was in a hurry to get to his camp. The man was issued a criminal summons for exceeding the posted limit by [at least] 30 mph.

Theft of Road Sign in Hammond

On Oct. 27th, Trooper Jared Sylvia received a theft complaint in reference to the theft of a road sign and traffic cones. The caller advised the sign was a “Road Closed” sign and had been taken in the last few days. The investigation is ongoing.

Stolen Trailer Found in St. Agatha

On Oct. 28th, Trooper Matt Curtin and Corporal Nick Casavant investigated the theft of a utility trailer from an abandoned residence in St. Agatha. The caller had followed drag marks in the road to an Irving Road where the trailer was found. The owner of the trailer lives in New Hampshire and was notified of the theft. The investigation is ongoing.

Man Arrested at Van Buren Park on Outstanding Warrants

On Oct. 4th, Trooper Nathan Desrosier responded to a suspicious person complaint in Van Buren. It was reported a man was in the town park and kept hiding behind some boards. Tr. Desrosier located the man and discovered he had two warrants for his arrest, one for failing to appear on theft charges and a violation of bail, the second warrant was for a probation revocation. The man was also in possession of drugs. The man was arrested without incident and transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

Traffic Stop in Monticello Results in Criminal Summons

On Oct. 7th, Corporal Dennis Quint was parked in Monticello when a pickup passed another vehicle in the 30-mph zone, traveling 58 mph. Cpl. Quint stopped the vehicle and the driver first stated he was late for work but then said he was going bird hunting when it was pointed out that he was driving in the opposite direction of his employer. The man then admitted to not having a driver’s license and only had a permit that expired in 2020. The man was issued a criminal summons for operating without a license and a traffic summons for speeding. He was given a warning for his truck not being inspected and for not wearing his seat belt. The man had a licensed driver come get him and the vehicle.

Sleepy driver Causes Two-Vehicle Crash in Haynesville

On Oct. 7th, Corporal Dennis Quint and Trooper Noah Castonguay responded to a two-vehicle crash in Haynesville. One vehicle, with two occupants and several dogs, was driving east towards Houlton; the second vehicle had only the driver and was going west. The westbound driver fell asleep at the wheel, crossed the centerline, and forced the eastbound vehicle from the roadway. The eastbound vehicle lost control avoiding the head-on crash, left the roadway, and flipped onto its side. The other car continued across the centerline and crashed into the ditch. The driver going west was issued a summons for failing to control a motor vehicle and for having an expired inspection. No one was injured in the crash, however, three of the dogs ran off and could not be located. Animal control was notified to assist the pet owners. The dogs were eventually found.

Free Furniture vs. Criminal Summons in Grand Isle

Trooper Desrosier was in Grand Isle on Oct. 7th when he observed a woman he recognized and knew she had a suspended driver’s license. Tr. Desrosier conducted a traffic stop and the woman told him she was going to get free furniture just down the road from where she was stopped. Tr. Desrosier issued the woman a criminal summons for Operating After Suspension and helped her arrange to have a licensed driver come get her and the vehicle.

Stolen Vehicle Recovered on a Woods Road in Portage

On Oct. 7th, a Maine Game Warden reported to Houlton RCC that he was checking a vehicle that had been parked on a woods road for the last couple of weeks and the vehicle was stolen from New Hampshire. The Warden requested a Trooper investigate the vehicle. Trooper Ryan Kilcollins was in the area and went to where the vehicle was located. After confirming it was stolen and speaking with an officer at the investigating agency, the vehicle was towed from the woods road. The New Hampshire police department will arrange with the victim to recover the vehicle.

Van Buren Landlord Reports Theft by Tenant

Corporal Casavant took a theft report on Oct. 8th from a residence in Van Buren. The man reported he was in the process of evicting a tenant and he heard the tenant was selling items from the house. The investigation is ongoing to determine if it is a civil matter or criminal.

Troop F is responsible for state police coverage for all of Aroostook County and the northern parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset Counties. The Commanding Officer is Lt. Brian L. Harris.

**Items from the weekly police logs may be minimally edited for clarity and length.