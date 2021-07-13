Maine Schools Will Now Offer Free Meals To All Students In 2022

Typically students that attended one of Maine's many public schools would be required to pay for their breakfast, snacks, and lunch. Families who cannot afford school meals can receive meals for a reduced rate or even no cost.

During the height of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the federal government made all school meals available to all students regardless of income during the 2020/2021 school year. Free meals continued for most students throughout the Summer and school vacations.

According to CentralMaine.com, Maine is one of the first states in the united states to offer free meals to students no matter the family's income eligibility. California and Maine are the first states to jump on the wagon, with more states to join soon.

Offering free meals to students gives kids access to healthier foods, and it's proven that kids excel academically with a full stomach. No child should ever go hungry, and this plan of action will make sure it doesn't happen while at school.

