Maine Ranked One of The Least Safest States for COVID Right Now

With the threat of the pandemic seeming to wane, we here in Maine may think things have gotten better. Perhaps we feel fewer restrictions are showing us a safer Maine during the pandemic.

One recent report, however, might make you think differently about Maine's COVID safety during the ongoing pandemic.

Maine Is Still Deep In COVID

According to WalletHub's recent report, Maine has ranked the second least safe state during COVID right now. Recent information (as of May 10th) was taken into account for the analysis which included metrics of vaccination rate, positive resting rate, hospitalization rate, death rate, and level of community transmission.

Within the individual metrics of the analysis, Maine placed 49th out of 51 states with one of the highest hospitalization rates in the nation. Taking into consideration Maine has one of the most elderly populations in the nation may account for why our hospitalization rate is so high since COVID-19 seems to be particularly lethal for older adults. With this data, add in Maine's rank as having the highest death rate in the nation for COVID, tied with Arizona and Kentucky, and you can see why Maine has the ranking that it does at this point in the pandemic.

Nationwide COVID Comparisons

The states that were shown to be the safest in the nation included South Dakota as the safest, followed by North Carolina, Texas, California, and Maryland. The states that were the least safe for COVID-19 currently include Arizona as the least state, followed by Maine as the second least safe state. After Maine is Kentucky, West Virginia, and Michigan.

Recent Uptick In COVID Activity In Maine

Unfortunately, the state is seeing masking restrictions becoming reinstated in various locations around the state with Maine and even some schools going back to remote learning due to the high transmission levels. Maine's latest info for COVID-19 can be found at the Maine Centers for Disease Control's COVID-19 website.

