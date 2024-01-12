Maine Police Say a Farmington Mother and Her Daughter Were Killed

Maine State Police say the deaths of a woman and her adult daughter in Farmington are ruled homicides.

Have Police Identified the Deceased?

The bodies of Jean Robinson, 76, and Allison Cumming, 53, were found on Wednesday, December 27th. Robinson was Allison's mother and the two lived together on the property where they were found, in a separate building.

Where Were They Found?

A 911 call received by the Franklin County Dispatch Center reported the discovery at approximately 10:45 that morning within the Pawsitive Dog Kennel, 274 Red Schoolhouse Road in Farmington. Responding officers began investigating the scene while the women's bodies were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta. After autopsies were performed, the women's deaths were ruled a homicide.

Is the Public In Any Danger?

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the cause of death has not been released but State Police continue to emphasize that there is no danger to the public.

This case remains under investigation by several agencies.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

