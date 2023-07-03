Should Maine Have an Official State Dog?

Not sure they mean an individual dog. Like an election, or an appointment. But if so. This one?

Should there be a specific breed named the Maine State Dog is probably how we should read the question.

And if that is the case, the breed should be mutt.

Scott Miller Scott Miller loading...

No offense to all the mutts out there.

And before we make up our minds about if we should have a breed that is named the official dog of Maine, know that the idea was already proposed. Back in 2015. But it didn’t get the legs underneath it to get passed. 4 legs that is. It never got out of committee, and one of the committee members called the whole idea "a waste of time."

However, you cat lovers, don’t tune out just yet.

Dat_Innocent_Guy via Reddit Dat_Innocent_Guy via Reddit loading...

There is a state cat. It is the Maine Coon Cat, and here are the details.

The idea of having a dog breed named comes from a survey about the most popular dogs in the country.

And why not, we have a state cat, a state insect, a state flag, a state motto, and on and on.

So, Here are the most popular dog breeds in Maine.

Mainers were asked to vote on which breed would or should be the official state dog.

At Numero Uno:

Photo by Jiasong Huang on Unsplash Photo by Jiasong Huang on Unsplash loading...

Border Collie is number one.

Known for their exceptional herding abilities, they guide livestock with precision and efficiency. Perfect for our agricultural heritage and rural landscapes.

Next

Photo by Ivan Louis on Unsplash Photo by Ivan Louis on Unsplash loading...

The Labrador Retriever placed second. Strong swimming skills help them excel in water-based pursuits whether retrieving waterfowl or aiding in a coastal search and rescue mission.

And to show:

Photo by Angel Luciano on Unsplash Photo by Angel Luciano on Unsplash loading...

The Golden Retriever loves adventure and water and outdoor activities like hiking and fishing and camping.

Scott Miller Scott Miller loading...

Hey, how did he get in here, again? He’s a star.

WOOF: These are the most popular dog breeds in America Stac﻿ker highlights the 100 most popular dog breeds in America based on data released March 15, 2023 from the American Kennel Club