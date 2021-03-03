Winter is in full force here in Maine.

Maine winters and the abundance of snow bring many outdoor adventures and activities. Some of Maine's most popular activities include snowboarding, skiing, snowshoeing, tubing, ice fishing, as well as snowmobiling.

According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, this weekend, March 5th thru March 7th, is FREE snowmobile weekend in Maine. FREE Snowmobile Weekend is only offered to nonresidents that hold a valid registration in another state or province.

If you're a nonresident looking to take a snowmobile adventure thru some of Maine 14,000 plus miles of groomed trails, you can register for this event HERE.

Hey, have you downloaded our FREE app? If not, you totally should. With the app, you can stream us anywhere at any time; you can also send us messages, win exclusive prizes, and you'll even get the latest breaking news sent right to your phone. Want to download the app right now? All you've got to do is enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. It's that easy!

Get our free mobile app

Field Trips Every Maine Kid Went On