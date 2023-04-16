Maine Newspaper to Be Featured in a Spin-Off of The Walking Dead

A Maine newspaper has reported that they have been contacted by the showrunners of the new The Walking Dead spinoff asking to use the paper as part of the story.

The Sun Journal reported on April 6, that the producers of The Walking Dead spinoff The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, specifically requested the front pages of the Sun Journal for March 12, 2010 and April 19, 2010. What they wanted them for specifically, they never said, but that's how Hollywood works when you want to prevent spoilers.

My guess is that maybe this is some sort of flashback scene involving Daryl somewhere in Maine, but that's not where the spinoff takes place. A Wikipedia entry for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon describes the premise of the new spin-off:

Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

So start speculating now. Why do you think the producers wanted the front pages of these two specific dates for the Sun Journal?

We'll have to wait for a little while to find out. The 6 episode series of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will premiere sometime in 2023. No specific date has been announced yet, but I can't wait to see what they have planned for the Sun Journal.

[carbongallery id="63cef9dc91be1b26ba812723 "]