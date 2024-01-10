Men From Maine and New York Arrested in a Drug Bust in Addison

Two men are facing felony drug charges after a search of a residence in Addison.

Where Was the Drug Bust?

For the second time in two weeks, an investigation in Addison has resulted in out-of-state drug traffickers being taken into custody. The arrests followed the execution of a search warrant on Tuesday at a home located at 18 Nelson Way. According to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the months-long investigation into illegal drug activity included the undercover purchase of crack cocaine. They learned that the homeowner was allegedly selling the drugs in conjunction with out-of-state drug trafficker(s), who were suspected of living in the home with him.

Who Was Arrested?

A search of the home by members of the MDEA and the Washington County Sheriff's Office, resulted in the seizure of evidence consistent with drug trafficking, including cocaine base, fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as approximately $1,500 in suspected drug proceeds.

Two people in the home at the time of the search were taken into custody.

Pepper Beal, 50, of Addison, who is the homeowner.

Lusinki Tatis, 18 of the Bronx, New York.

Both people were charged with felony trafficking in scheduled W drugs. They were taken to the Washington County Jail where bail was set at $10,000 each.

How Do We Report Suspected Drug Activity?

If you suffer with substance use disorder, you're encouraged to call 211 or text your zip code to 898-211 for a list of resources in your area.

Anyone with information about this investigation or the illegal sale of drugs in their community is asked to contact the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency closest to them. Information can also be sent by texting MDEA to TIP411 or by calling the MDEA tip-line at 1-800-452-6457.

