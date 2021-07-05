Little Known Maine Museums That Need To Be On Your Bucket List

There is no doubt that one of the most amazing things about living in Maine is the fact that we have access to so many outdoor activities. Beautiful beaches, lakes and river for boating, mountains for hiking, and more.

But, unfortunately, the weather does not always cooperate with us. There are days when you just don't want to be outside.

So, how do you keep your family occupied on days like that?

Well, if your family loves learning new things, we have the solution. We have put together a list of lesser-known Maine museums that are worth a visit. As many of these are near the middle of the state (and Mid-coast), they are probably not more than a few hours' drive from where you are now.

When we compiled the above list, we tried to make sure the museums included covered a variety of topics. Everything from art, to technology, to vehicles, and more.

So, what other Maine (or New England) museums need to be on our list? Let us know by sending us a message through our app or on Facebook. We really want your input.

